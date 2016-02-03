Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- State-owned China National Chemical Corporation is nearing
a deal to acquire Syngenta AG of Switzerland, one of
the world's biggest manufacturers of agriculture chemicals and
seeds, people with knowledge of the discussions said on Tuesday.
(nyti.ms/20oMHe5)
- Facing investor demands for action, Yahoo! Inc
said it would lay off workers and explore possibilities that
include sale of some assets. (nyti.ms/1o4MThi)
- Experts on financial distress told lawmakers in Washington
that Puerto Rico's financial troubles are so complex that
bankruptcy alone would not solve them, and might make them
worse. (nyti.ms/1SEM5uV)
- After a bitter face-off for more than a decade between
Argentina and a group of disgruntled New York hedge funds, both
sides have come to the negotiating table with fresh hopes of a
resolution. (nyti.ms/1PyGjtJ)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)