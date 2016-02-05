Feb 5 The following are the top stories on The
- Martin Shkreli, former chief executive of Turing
Pharmaceuticals, who is facing federal securities fraud charges,
repeatedly exercised his Fifth Amendment right to avoid
self-incrimination, infuriating members of the House Committee
on Oversight and Government Reform. (nyti.ms/1PmEdtp)
- Symantec Corp said on Thursday it had taken a
$500 million investment from the investment firm Silver Lake
Partners, as the company moves to focus on its core security
software and services.
- A deal about to close on Wall Street illustrates just how
much some investors are willing to give up to gain a piece of
the hottest start-up. Wealthy clients of Morgan Stanley
are piling into a special fund that gives them a chance to bet
on Uber. The fund, called New Riders LP, is a lesser-known
contribution to the billions of dollars in capital that Uber,
the private ride-sharing company, has been raising in recent
months.
- In a case that echoes the Takata Corp airbag
recalls, automakers including Honda Motor Co Ltd and
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will recall about five
million vehicles worldwide to fix a defect in an airbag
component known for years but left unaddressed. Continental
Automotive Systems, the German supplier that manufactures
electronic components that control car airbags, has been aware
of a defect in some units since January 2008.
