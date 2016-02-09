Feb 9The following are the top stories on The
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- After more than six years of negotiations, the global
aviation industry agreed on Monday to the first binding limits
on carbon dioxide emissions, tackling the fastest-growing source
of greenhouse gas pollution. (nyti.ms/1UZJb35)
- Time may finally be running out on the Mixed Oxide Fuel
Fabrication Facility, a multi-billion dollar, over-budget
federal project that has been hard to kill. (nyti.ms/1UZJb35)
- Mark Zuckerberg's grand vision to connect the entire
world, hit a major roadblock on Monday, when Indian regulators
banned free mobile data programs that favor some Internet
services over others. (nyti.ms/1PxATMl)
- Investment manager Allianz Global Investors said
on Monday it had agreed to acquire Rogge Global Partners, a
fixed income firm in London, for an undisclosed amount. (nyti.ms/1nUiYrP)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)