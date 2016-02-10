Feb 10 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The turmoil engulfing Viacom deepened on Tuesday as weak earnings and concern over the company's leadership sent shares down more than 21 percent, the lowest level in more than five years. (nyti.ms/1oqxkRp)

- Speeding past Wall Street's expectations, Disney on Tuesday reported a 28 percent increase in quarterly profit, with the "Star Wars" franchise as the primary engine. (nyti.ms/20KcJZt)

- US Foods disclosed on Tuesday that it intended to go public, less than a year after its planned merger with a rival, Sysco, collapsed because of opposition from government regulators. (nyti.ms/23W2hgH)

- Barclays said on Tuesday that Paul H. Compton, who most recently served as JPMorgan's chief administrative officer, would join Barclays in May as chief operating officer. (nyti.ms/1TRoh7O) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)