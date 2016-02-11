Feb 11 The following are the top stories on The
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The U.S. Supreme Court's surprise decision Tuesday to halt
the carrying out of President Obama's climate change regulation
could weaken or even imperil the international global warming
accord reached with great ceremony in Paris less than two months
ago, climate diplomats say. (nyti.ms/20WMGea)
- On Wednesday, after many quarters of slowing user growth,
Twitter said its monthly visitors in the fourth quarter
totaled 320 million - exactly the same as the company reported
in the previous quarter. While the number was up 9 percent from
a year ago, when monthly active users stood at 288 million, the
figures showed that Jack Dorsey's recent moves have made little
impact in attracting users. (nyti.ms/20WCX7I)
- The Fed chairwoman, Janet Yellen, testifying before
Congress, reiterated the central bank's gradual approach to
interest-rate increases. (nyti.ms/1ott9UW)
- The federal judge overseeing hundreds of claims against
General Motors related to a defective ignition switch has
rejected an effort to replace Robert C. Hilliard, one of the
lead plaintiffs' lawyers on the case. (nyti.ms/1mtVbhu)
- HBO's stand-alone video streaming service has attracted
about 800,000 paying subscribers since starting last April, the
premium cable network said Wednesday, the first time it has
disclosed numbers for the service. (nyti.ms/1PEfJvP)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)