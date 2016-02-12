Feb 12 The following are the top stories on the
- The Swedish central bank's decision on Thursday to lower
its short-term rate to minus 0.50 percent from minus 0.35
percent, has heightened fears that brazen actions by central
bankers are now making things worse, not better.(nyti.ms/1QvcKG2)
- Though the investors are fearing a global downturn and
betting for no hike before 2017, the Fed expects the domestic
economy to keep chugging along and says it's thinking about
raising its benchmark interest rate again as soon as March.(nyti.ms/1o4Sbcw)
- Billionaire investors Carl Icahn and John Paulson, who
have been agitating for the breakup of American International
Group, have reached an agreement to join the insurer's
board. (nyti.ms/20YKXFh)
- Internet radio service Pandora Media has held
discussions about selling the company, and is working with
Morgan Stanley to meet with potential buyers, according
to people briefed on the talks. (nyti.ms/1SLayR3)
