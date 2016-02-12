Feb 12 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Swedish central bank's decision on Thursday to lower its short-term rate to minus 0.50 percent from minus 0.35 percent, has heightened fears that brazen actions by central bankers are now making things worse, not better.(nyti.ms/1QvcKG2)

- Though the investors are fearing a global downturn and betting for no hike before 2017, the Fed expects the domestic economy to keep chugging along and says it's thinking about raising its benchmark interest rate again as soon as March.(nyti.ms/1o4Sbcw)

- Billionaire investors Carl Icahn and John Paulson, who have been agitating for the breakup of American International Group, have reached an agreement to join the insurer's board. (nyti.ms/20YKXFh)

- Internet radio service Pandora Media has held discussions about selling the company, and is working with Morgan Stanley to meet with potential buyers, according to people briefed on the talks. (nyti.ms/1SLayR3) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)