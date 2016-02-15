Feb 15 The following are the top stories on The
- Prosecutors claim that the Porsche holding company misled
investors in 2008 on its plan to take over Volkswagen
, sending VW stock soaring. The criminal trial in
Germany has shed new light on how a billionaire family acquired
ultimate power at Volkswagen in the years leading up to the
carmaker's emissions-cheating crisis. (nyti.ms/1KQku8M)
- Japan's economy shrank in the final three months of 2015,
the government said on Monday, undergoing a more severe
contraction than experts had expected amid signs that global
growth was stalling. (nyti.ms/1KjYymM)
- HSBC Holdings Plc said on Sunday that it would
keep its headquarters in Britain after announcing plans last
year to review whether to move its home. The bank, which is
based in London but generates more than half of its earnings in
Asia, announced a formal review in April, citing increasing
regulatory requirements and a tax that had hit banks based in
Britain particularly hard. (nyti.ms/1Sr965Y)
