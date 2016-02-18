Feb 18 The following are the top stories on the
- Tim Cook, Apple Inc's chief, said the
government's request to bypass security on the phone used by
Syed Rizwan Farook had "chilling" implications. This is not the
first time a technology company has been ordered to effectively
decrypt its own product. (nyti.ms/1R7PKzy)
- Yahoo Inc told dozens of employees at 15 digital
publications that they were losing their jobs, part of a larger
plan to cut the work force by 15 percent. (nyti.ms/1QlInaI)
- Delta Air lines Inc is seeking an edge in the
battle for premium-class passengers by serving food intended to
be as good as what is served in Meyer's restaurants. The company
has struck an alliance with Union Square Hospitality Group, the
food service empire behind Shake Shack and restaurants like
Union Square Cafe, Blue Smoke and Gramercy Tavern. (nyti.ms/219RPQi)
- A long-running internal battle among ABC Corp executives
over creative control and future strategy led to the ouster on
Wednesday of the network's entertainment president and the
elevation of a pair of his lieutenants. Channing Dungey,
previously ABC's drama chief, will take over the prime-time part
of his job. (nyti.ms/1TrLBtI)
