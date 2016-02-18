Feb 18 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tim Cook, Apple Inc's chief, said the government's request to bypass security on the phone used by Syed Rizwan Farook had "chilling" implications. This is not the first time a technology company has been ordered to effectively decrypt its own product. (nyti.ms/1R7PKzy)

- Yahoo Inc told dozens of employees at 15 digital publications that they were losing their jobs, part of a larger plan to cut the work force by 15 percent. (nyti.ms/1QlInaI)

- Delta Air lines Inc is seeking an edge in the battle for premium-class passengers by serving food intended to be as good as what is served in Meyer's restaurants. The company has struck an alliance with Union Square Hospitality Group, the food service empire behind Shake Shack and restaurants like Union Square Cafe, Blue Smoke and Gramercy Tavern. (nyti.ms/219RPQi)

- A long-running internal battle among ABC Corp executives over creative control and future strategy led to the ouster on Wednesday of the network's entertainment president and the elevation of a pair of his lieutenants. Channing Dungey, previously ABC's drama chief, will take over the prime-time part of his job. (nyti.ms/1TrLBtI)