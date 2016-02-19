Feb 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China's foreign-exchange reserves have shrunk by nearly a fifth since the summer of 2014, as Beijing has moved to shore up the value of its currency. A year and a half ago, China held as much as $4 trillion in foreign exchange reserves. The reserves represented a symbolic trophy for China's leaders, who have described them as the "blood and sweat" of the workers. (nyti.ms/1PUuzyE)

- Residents of the Porter Hill community in Los Angeles say they worry that health problems will continue from the natural gas leak that was discovered in October. Testing showed that air quality had returned to normal, but for some angry residents, nothing short of the gas field's closing will be enough. (nyti.ms/21cjxfj)

- Documents suggesting Volkswagen AG executives knew of elevated diesel emissions in early 2014 could create problems with regulators, car owners and stockholders. (nyti.ms/1PVcBMt)

- Fresenius Medical Care, The world's largest provider of kidney dialysis equipment and services, has agreed to pay $250 million to settle thousands of lawsuits from dialysis patients and their relatives claiming that the company's products had caused heart problems and deaths. (nyti.ms/1ow12EZ)

(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)