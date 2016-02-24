Feb 24 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The Justice Department is demanding Apple's help
to unlock at least nine iPhones nationwide, in addition to the
phone used by one of the San Bernardino, California attackers.
(nyti.ms/1p2HNTm)
- Saudi Arabia's petroleum minister on Tuesday ruled out the
possibility that a recently announced oil production freeze by
several countries might lead to cuts to reverse the plunge in
oil prices. (nyti.ms/1QZZDNk)
- More than a year after defective Takata airbags
led to recalls and at least two fatalities, company officials in
Japan presented falsified test data about a new component's
design to Honda, their largest customer, according to
internal documents.(nyti.ms/1RmcZpO)
- Viacom announced on Tuesday that it was pursuing
a deal to sell a minority stake in its Paramount Pictures film
and television studio after being approached by several
strategic investors.(nyti.ms/1KJ09T9)
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)