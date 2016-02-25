BRIEF-Smartbank to buy Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based Capstone Bank
* Smartbank to acquire tuscaloosa, alabama-based capstone bank
Feb 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Apple engineers have begun developing new security measures that would make it impossible for the government to break into a locked iPhone using methods similar to those now at the center of a court fight in California, according to people close to the company and security experts.(nyti.ms/1p6kyHU)
- John Gleeson, a prominent federal judge and former prosecutor who handled one of Wall Street's biggest criminal cases, is set to become a partner at Debevoise & Plimpton, according to people briefed on the matter.(nyti.ms/21i0nbe)
- An advisory committee of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission has recommended that the regulator abandon its plans to limit the number of futures contracts a trader can hold on certain commodities, including oil and natural gas, according to a copy of the recommendation that was reviewed by The New York Times.(nyti.ms/21sDQoJ)
- A broad plan being put forward by the Treasury Department to ease Puerto Rico's financial crisis would put pension payments to retirees ahead of payments to bondholders - a move that some experts fear could rattle the larger municipal bond market.(nyti.ms/20WiLRF) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)
