Feb 29 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- J. Michael Pearson has returned as the chief executive of
Valeant Pharmaceuticals after two months of medical
leave, setting him up for the challenge of restoring investor
confidence in the embattled company. (nyti.ms/1T3KfFz)
- In a push for transparency since the 2008 financial
crisis, regulators asked banks to clearly disclose and explain
the terms of just about every financial product, including
credit cards and mortgages. But overdraft practices still come
with hidden costs and confusing terms, bank customers, lawyers
and consumer advocates say. (nyti.ms/21CySGa)
- With a series of wins in key Republican primary states,
and with the billionaire's expected strong showing when 12
states hold primaries or caucuses on Tuesday, the European
media, like its American counterpart, is adjusting to the
prospect of a seemingly unstoppable Trump juggernaut. (nyti.ms/215gO5i)
- The discovery of perfluorooctanoic acid, a toxic chemical
linked in some studies to an increased risk for cancer and
thyroid disease, in the Hoosick Falls, N.Y. has alarmed
residents, some of whom are critical of officials' response.
(nyti.ms/1UtjTw9)
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)