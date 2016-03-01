March 1The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A federal magistrate judge on Monday denied the United States government's request that Apple extract data from an iPhone in a drug case in New York, giving the company's pro-privacy stance a boost as it battles law enforcement officials over opening up the device in other cases. (nyti.ms/1OJzctk)

- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International said on Monday it was being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the latest turn of events for the Canadian drug maker, which has come under recent scrutiny for its sky-high drug prices and a once-secret relationship with a mail-order pharmacy. (nyti.ms/1oKYFgQ)

- A non-profit watchdog group on Monday called for an investigation of David Stevens, chief executive of Mortgage Bankers Association, arguing that he may have violated ethics laws relating to his previous position as commissioner of the Federal Housing Administration. (nyti.ms/1XWNnT2)

- Argentina has agreed to pay $4.65 billion to four hedge funds in a deal that could put an end to more than a decade of mudslinging and legal attacks that had cut the country off from global financial markets. (nyti.ms/1LRyzye) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)