- The head of the FBI acknowledged on Tuesday that his
agency lost a chance to capture data from the iPhone used by one
of the San Bernardino attackers when it ordered that his
password to the online storage service iCloud be reset shortly
after the rampage.(nyti.ms/1REntkx)
- The Justice Department announced Tuesday night that it had
charged Aubrey McClendon, an Oklahoma wildcatter who
turbocharged the shale revolution by buying up gas fields across
the United States, with conspiring to suppress prices paid for
oil and natural gas leases.(nyti.ms/1XZBITD)
- Brazilian federal police arrested a Facebook
executive on Tuesday after the company failed to turn over
information from a WhatsApp messaging account that a judge had
requested for a drug trafficking investigation. (nyti.ms/21Bph61)
- The Hachette Book Group has reached an agreement to buy
Perseus Books Group's publishing business, 18 months after its
previous attempt to acquire the company fell through. The
financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. (nyti.ms/1T79hUf)
