March 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Google, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft and a parade of other technology companies filed a barrage of court briefs on Thursday, aiming to puncture the United States government's legal arguments against Apple in a case that will test the limits of the authorities' access to personal data.(nyti.ms/1RsxdeZ)

- Boeing has been invited to talks with Iranian officials about modernizing Iran's aged commercial aircraft fleet, the country's transport minister said Thursday, in what could be a precursor to the biggest business arrangement with an American company after more than three decades of estrangement.(nyti.ms/1UDv9pW)

- With Brazil's economy tumbling and her campaign strategist jailed, President Dilma Rousseff now confronts a report that a senator from her party will accuse her in a plea deal. (nyti.ms/1SmRp6W)

- In a significant consolidation of movie theater holdings, AMC Entertainment will acquire Carmike Cinemas for about $737 million in cash, forming the country's largest chain with more than 600 theaters, the companies said on Thursday.(nyti.ms/1Qv04D2) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)