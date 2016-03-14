BRIEF-FCA U.S. issues statement in response to civil lawsuit filed by DoJ
* Issues statement in response to civil lawsuit filed against co by environmental and natural resources division of the U.S. Department of justice
March 14 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Democrats in the Senate said they would introduce two bills on Monday to give Puerto Rico broad powers to shed some of its $72 billion of bonds while also giving its public workers' pensions priority over the bonds. (nyti.ms/22ex8De)
- U.S. Federal Reserve officials will gather in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday to debate whether a bumpy start to the year is now in the past, clearing the way for higher interest rates. (nyti.ms/1M1oJPx)
- Blackstone Group LP has agreed to sell Strategic Hotels and Resorts to Anbang Insurance Group, in a deal valued at $6.5 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the deal who was not authorized to comment. (nyti.ms/1M1oTGN)
- CBS's decision to expand the announcement of the N.C.A.A. men's basketball tournament field to a two-hour program backfired on Sunday when the full field was leaked and circulated online early in the show. (nyti.ms/1M1pSqu) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)
* Issues statement in response to civil lawsuit filed against co by environmental and natural resources division of the U.S. Department of justice
WASHINGTON, May 23 The chief executive officers of two major American companies - retailer Target Corp and agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co - offered opposing views in a hearing before U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday on a proposed border adjustment tax.