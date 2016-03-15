March 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A fired Volkswagen AG employee in Michigan contends that employees erased electronic files as U.S. officials were investigating its emissions cheating. (nyti.ms/1RihVPN)

- China's Anbang Insurance Group hopes to expand its hotel empire with an unsolicited bid to acquire Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide's, hoping to derail Starwood's $10.8 billion cash-and-stock merger with Marriott International Inc that is set to be considered by shareholders of both hotel operators this month. (nyti.ms/1QTxkTk)

- As China's economy slows after more than two decades of breakneck growth, strikes and labor protests have erupted across the country. Factories, mines and other businesses are withholding wages and benefits, laying off staff or shutting down altogether. Worried about their prospects in a gloomy job market, workers are fighting back with unusual ferocity. (nyti.ms/1Riin0C)

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc is adding a little robo to its investment management business, buying Honest Dollar, a digital retirement savings tool aimed at millions of small-business employees who do not have access to traditional employer-sponsored savings plans. (nyti.ms/1Riiwkt)

- The Obama administration is expected to withdraw its plan to permit oil and gas drilling off the southeast Atlantic coast, yielding to an outpouring of opposition from coastal communities from Virginia to Georgia but dashing the hopes and expectations of many of those states' top leaders. (nyti.ms/1QToghl) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)