Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
March 18 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- A Citigroup report on 20 nations said pension obligations, much of them unfunded, amounted to nearly twice the countries' total national debt. (nyti.ms/1R2bBtV)
- After failing to obtain approval for its Keystone XL oil sands pipeline, TransCanada Corp said on Thursday that it would buy the Columbia Pipeline Group for $10.2 billion. (nyti.ms/1R2ccM2)
- Abengoa SA's global ambitions are now the source of its troubles as it tries to avoid what would be the largest bankruptcy in Spanish corporate history. (nyti.ms/1R2bzlF)
- Gustavo Martinez, the chief executive of the advertising agency J. Walter Thompson, who was accused last week of racist and sexist behavior in a lawsuit that raised questions about the culture of Madison Avenue, has resigned. (nyti.ms/1R2bFKc) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".