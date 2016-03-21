March 21 The following are the top stories on
- Paint maker Sherwin-Williams Co is to buy rival
Valspar Corp for $9.3 billion. This would create a new
paint giant whose lines of paints are sold in North America,
Europe and Asia. (nyti.ms/1pW2CQO)
- Affymetrix, a maker of advanced genetic analysis
technology, rejected a takeover bid meant to derail its planned
sale to Thermo Fisher Scientific for $1.3 billion. (nyti.ms/1pW2IrI)
- America's coal industry is now facing a dark hour, but
there are few financiers willing to save it. JPMorgan Chase & Co
announced it would no longer finance new coal-fired
power plants in the United States or other wealthy nations.
Similar announcements were also made by Bank of America Corp
, Citigroup Inc and Morgan Stanley. (nyti.ms/1T3TPYD)
