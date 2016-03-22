March 22 The following are the top stories on
- Andrew Grove, the longtime chief executive and chairman of
Intel Corp and one of the most acclaimed and
influential personalities of the computer and Internet era, died
on Monday at his home in Los Altos, California. (nyti.ms/1Mk2AMF)
- Leon Cooperman and his $5.2 billion hedge fund Omega
Advisors received a notice from the Securities and Exchange
Commission on March 14 outlining the possibility that they could
face enforcement action over trading violations, the hedge fund
manager told investors. (nyti.ms/1Mk2G6Q)
- Analysts at Keefe Bruyette & Woods released a report that
urges Citigroup Inc to split up. In the report, the
analysts argued that Citigroup's stock price is being held back
by regulations that require big banks to hold large amounts of
capital. (nyti.ms/1Mk2Mv6)
- BP Plc and the Norwegian oil company Statoil ASA
said they were withdrawing employees from two of
Algeria's largest natural gas fields after Islamic terrorists
staged the second attack in three years on their installations.
(nyti.ms/1Mk2ZP3)
