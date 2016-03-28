MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- California lawmakers have reached a tentative deal to raise the state minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2022, potentially signaling the biggest advance yet in a campaign to increase pay for low-income workers that has reverberated in the Democratic presidential contest and in cities across the country. (nyti.ms/1TdsenF)
- Global news organization Al Jazeera said on Sunday that it would cut an estimated 500 positions as part of a reorganization that it attributed to shifts in the media landscape. (nyti.ms/1RvGNOR)
- Israel's High Court of Justice struck down on Sunday a deal that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached in December to enable the development of a major offshore natural gas field. (nyti.ms/1qaqKiB)
- Ben Gray, the co-head of TPG Capital in Asia, will leave the American private equity firm amid reports that he is setting up his own Australia-focused investment firm. (nyti.ms/1RzaZeb)
- Charter Communications is poised to gain F.C.C. approval to join with Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks, and streaming looms large in the deal. (nyti.ms/1pTerHS)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP