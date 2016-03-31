March 31 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Opponents of the Dodd-Frank financial overhaul won an important battle on Wednesday as a federal judge here stripped the "too big to fail" label from the insurance company MetLife Ltd. (nyti.ms/1onsjrY)

- General Motors Co won a second consecutive case in litigation over its defective ignition switches, when a New York jury found that a faulty switch was not responsible for a 2014 accident that injured two people. (nyti.ms/22QBJ2g)

- Foxconn Technology Co Ltd said it had struck a deal to acquire control of the Japanese screen maker Sharp Corp for $3.5 billion, after weeks of negotiations. (nyti.ms/1MCTdaQ)

- Prime Minister David Cameron faced a new economic and political challenge on Wednesday after Tata Steel Ltd said it could no longer swallow the large losses being generated by its plants and would try to sell them. (nyti.ms/1ont1Wo)

- Offering a billion-dollar tax cut and assurances that New York City would not be stuck with a $250 million Medicaid bill, Governor Andrew Cuomo inched closer on Wednesday to presenting an on-time budget with one major issue seemingly standing in his way - an increase in the minimum wage. (nyti.ms/1MCTP0i)