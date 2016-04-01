April 1 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages.
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Governor Andrew Cuomo and state legislative leaders
announced on Thursday that they had reached a budget agreement
that would raise the minimum wage in New York City to $15 by the
end of 2018.(nyti.ms/1SqEGf6)
- Anbang and its partners have formally withdrawn their $14
billion takeover offer for Starwood, ceding the operator
of the Westin and Sheraton chains to Marriott in a
puzzling turn of events. (nyti.ms/1ZPjwwR)
- Medical testing done by the closely watched start-up
Theranos was riddled with inaccuracies, and the company failed
to follow proper procedures for quality control, according to a
report released by federal regulators late on Thursday.(nyti.ms/1Y374Ip)
- General Electric has asked regulators to lift the
"too big to fail" label on GE Capital, saying in a filing on
Thursday that its finance arm had shrunk to the point where it
no longer met the definition. (nyti.ms/25zHwYX)
- John Doerr, one of Silicon Valley's most prominent venture
capitalists, is stepping back from the day-to-day management of
his firm, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, in a changing of the
guard. (nyti.ms/1UwrknC)
