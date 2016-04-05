April 5 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Treasury Department took new steps on Monday to further curtail a popular type of merger in which an American company buys a foreign counterpart, then moves abroad to lower its tax bill. (nyti.ms/23clbP4)

- A group of hedge funds asked a federal court in San Juan to freeze the assets of Puerto Rico's powerful Government Development Bank, claiming it was insolvent and appeared to be spending what cash it had left to prop up other parts of the island's troubled government. (nyti.ms/1RB6sJm)

- Thomas Staggs, the favored contender to lead Walt Disney Co after Robert Iger's retirement, unexpectedly announced his departure on Monday, throwing succession at the world's largest entertainment company into disarray. (nyti.ms/1S4Bc1x)

- Governor Jerry Brown of California signed a bill on Monday that would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2022, placing the state at the center of a closely watched economics experiment. (nyti.ms/1RKoXYy)