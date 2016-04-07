April 7 The following are the top stories on the
- Donald Blankenship, whose leadership of the Massey Energy
Company catapulted him from a working-class West Virginia
childhood into a life as one of the wealthiest and most
influential men in Appalachia, was sentenced on Wednesday to a
year in prison for conspiring to violate federal mine safety
standards. (nyti.ms/1RFepNQ)
- Governor Alejandro Padilla of Puerto Rico signed a bill
that would allow him to declare a state of emergency and give
him authority to halt payments on the island's crushing $72
billion debt. (nyti.ms/1SRvWl3)
- As Yahoo Inc asks potential bidders to submit
first-round offers for its core business next week, it is also
warning them about a troubling decline in revenue and profit,
while obscuring the costs and cash flow of various business
units. (nyti.ms/1TCU1OM)
- Reddit has in recent months started to address online
abuse, and on Wednesday it took one of its bigger steps toward
helping individuals gain some control over tormentors. The
company said it would give people a blocking feature to shield
themselves against harassment on the site. (nyti.ms/1N8XhL3)
- An owner of three Volkswagen AG dealerships
filed a lawsuit against the carmaker over its rigged diesel
vehicles, seeking compensation for lost sales suffered by more
than 600 dealers in the United States. (nyti.ms/1oDP0bM)
