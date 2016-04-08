BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
- Investment firm Starboard Value disclosed in a regulatory filing on Thursday that it planned to fight for a presence on the board of DepoMed Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company. The hedge fund said it had built up a 9.8 percent stake in the drug maker. (nyti.ms/1NcytBP)
- Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve chairwoman, said that she did not regret the decision to start raising interest rates in December. "I certainly don't regard it as a mistake," Yellen said. (nyti.ms/23gNE9Z)
- Last month, the Indian government had issued additional rules governing foreign ownership of e-commerce companies operating in the country. The government added regulations related to pricing and the sourcing of sales on sites that Amazon.com Inc and several rivals appear to violate. (nyti.ms/1qxUwi3)
- General Motors Co on Thursday said it had settled a wrongful death case that was set to go to trial next month as part of ongoing litigation over the company's defective ignition switches. (nyti.ms/1oHxinx) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)
