Yahoo to buy back $3 bln shares
May 16 Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back $3 billion of its common shares, ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.
April 12 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- State and federal officials said on Monday that Goldman Sachs would pay $5.1 billion to settle accusations of wrongdoing before the financial crisis. However, buried in the fine print are provisions that allow Goldman to pay hundreds of millions of dollars less - perhaps as much as $1 billion less - than that headline figure. (nyti.ms/1UW8Hd8)
- Puerto Rico proposed a plan to restructure its debt, offering some creditors better terms than an earlier plan but falling well short of winning broad support. (nyti.ms/1ScB5qW)
- Two unions representing roughly 36,000 Verizon workers in the eastern United States have set a strike deadline of Wednesday morning, saying they have made little progress with management in the more than eight months since their most recent contracts expired. (nyti.ms/1UXpvQQ)
- Attorney General Ken Paxton of Texas, who was indicted last year on state securities fraud charges, faced a new round of legal troubles on Monday after federal regulators accused him of misleading investors in a technology company. (nyti.ms/1Q3WqLq) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)
* Performance Food Group Company announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock