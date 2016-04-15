April 15 The following are the top stories on
- As Yahoo Inc prepares to accept first-round bids
for its core Internet business on Monday, potential buyers have
found themselves facing one big problem - How do you value a
company with a declining business when the company appears
reluctant to share vital financial details. (nyti.ms/1TUWiVH)
- China's growth rate slowed as expected in the first three
months of the year, but a notable pickup in debt-driven
industrial activity last month probably cushioned the slowdown.
(nyti.ms/1qtnxe7)
- Some 400,000 retirees who worked in the trucking, parcel
delivery and grocery supply industries face drastic pension cuts
on July 1 as a result of a little-noticed measure attached to a
huge end-of-year spending bill passed in December 2014. (nyti.ms/1p2RPmV)
- Microsoft Corp is suing the Justice Department,
challenging its frequent use of secrecy orders that prevent
Microsoft from telling people when the government obtains a
warrant to read their emails. (nyti.ms/1ScE0g8)
