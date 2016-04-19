BRIEF-Global Sources enters into amalgamation agreement
April 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Theranos, the embattled blood-testing laboratory, said on Monday that federal officials were conducting a criminal investigation into the company, adding to a series of questions from officials about its inner workings. (nyti.ms/1XFJUI1)
- The Supreme Court on Monday refused to revive a challenge to Google Inc's digital library of millions of books, turning down an appeal from authors who said the project amounted to copyright infringement on a mass scale. (nyti.ms/1SPoBzu)
- Argentina returned to global bond markets on Monday after a 15-year hiatus, unveiling the biggest sovereign issuance by an emerging-market nation in two decades as the government ends a prolonged feud with hedge funds in New York. (nyti.ms/1S71xjU)
- The British government outlined the central argument on Monday it hopes will persuade voters to stay in the European Union, publishing a detailed economic analysis finding that Britons will be poorer if they quit. (nyti.ms/1MECSCZ) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)
LONDON, May 23 Britain's competition watchdog on Tuesday accused Merck & Co of operating an anti-competitive discount scheme for its medicine Remicade, designed to restrict competition from so-called biosimilar copies of the drug.