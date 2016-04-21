April 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Google Inc long stressed that Android, its popular mobile software, is open for anyone to use, including its rivals. But the company's claims are now under threat after Europe's antitrust authorities on Wednesday charged the company with unfairly using Android to promote its own services - like mobile search - over those of its rivals. (nyti.ms/1T0I5Sh)

- In a major victory for the Russian government, a Dutch court on Wednesday overturned an award of more than $50 billion to former shareholders of the defunct oil company Yukos that Moscow was ordered to pay in 2014. (nyti.ms/1QoNqRe)

- In the latest scandal to hit the automobile industry, Mitsubishi Motors Corp said on Wednesday that it had cheated on fuel-economy tests for an ultrasmall car it produces in Japan. The company acknowledged that its engineers had intentionally manipulated evaluations. (nyti.ms/1SuUccT)

- Credit Suisse Group AG has hired Henrik Aslaksen, a former top banker at Deutsche Bank AG, as the Swiss bank continues to reshape its investment banking business. (nyti.ms/1T0Hpw3)

- Barclays Plc announced on Wednesday that a veteran of its Barclaycard business would be the permanent head of its credit card and payment operations. Amer Sajed, who joined Barclays from Citigroup in 2006, becomes chief executive of the Barclaycard business immediately, the British bank said. (nyti.ms/20Zjjrr)

(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)