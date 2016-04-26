April 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Monday that Joseph C. Papa, the head of the drug maker Perrigo , would take over as chief executive, replacing the embattled J. Michael Pearson. (nyti.ms/1rw0a4t)

- Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted on Monday not to recommend approval of Sarepta Therapeutics' drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. (nyti.ms/1rw0yjB)

- U.S. federal regulators on Monday moved to approve Charter Communications ' $65.5 billion acquisitions of Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks, enabling the creation of a new cable giant as the industry focuses more on broadband as traditional TV declines. (nyti.ms/1UdpyHf)

(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)