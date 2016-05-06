May 6 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- After years of debate about the health risks of electronic
cigarettes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday
issued sweeping new rules that prohibits sale of electronic
cigarettes to anyone under 18. (nyti.ms/1Yc0u2p)
- NRG Energy, moving to complete its reorganization
after the ouster of its chief executive last year, is paring
back involvement in two of its alternative energy ventures as it
seeks to cut costs and streamline operations, the company
announced on Thursday. (nyti.ms/24wg3JM)
- The leaders of the two most powerful labor unions in the
U.S. - the Service Employees International Union and the
American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees -
are completing a plan that calls for unusually close cooperation
in political campaigning, organizing and bargaining in states
and cities across the country. (nyti.ms/1XbwDZS)
- A suit challenging media mogul Sumner Redstone's mental
competence, filed by a former companion, who was removed from
his house and his will, goes to trial on Friday. (nyti.ms/1O1uL3E)
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)