May 13 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- New details about a second attack involving Swift - the
messaging system used by thousands of banks and companies to
move money around the world - are emerging as investigators are
still trying to solve the $81-million heist from the central
bank of Bangladesh in February. (nyti.ms/1TaoQvA)
- Apple invested $1 billion in Didi Chuxing,
China's biggest ride-hailing service, moving for the first time
into on-demand transportation in one of the largest-ever
strategic investments by the iPhone maker. (nyti.ms/1XoatDE)
- Facebook, the largest social media network,
published internal editorial guidelines on Thursday, the
company's latest attempt to rebut accusations that it is
politically biased in the news content it shows on the pages of
its 1.6 billion users. (nyti.ms/1Nszlbm)
- Subaru, unit of Fuji Heavy Industries Inc, is
recalling about 48,500 2015-17 Outback and 2016-17 Legacy models
because the steering may fail, the automaker told federal
regulators on Thursday. (nyti.ms/1sj6FYQ)
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)