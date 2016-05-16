May 16 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Among those vying for Yahoo Inc is investor
Warren Buffett and founder of Quicken Loans Dan Gilbert. Gilbert
is leading the bid and Buffett's conglomerate, Berkshire
Hathaway, is offering to provide financing. (nyti.ms/1NvlEYZ)
- Budweiser, which is owned by Anheuser Busch InBev SA
, announced the "America Is in Your Hands" campaign last
week and will use it from May 23 until after November's
presidential election. It replaced the word Budweiser with
"America" on can and bottle labels. (nyti.ms/1NvlUHv)
- App developer Rovio wants you to take out your smartphone
at the movie theater. To promote the release of "The Angry Birds
Movie", Rovio is offering bonus content for its newest mobile
game, Angry Birds Action, to those who open the app while in the
theater. (nyti.ms/1NvlXmS)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)