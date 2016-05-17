May 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Chinese authorities are quietly scrutinizing technology products sold in China by Apple Inc and other big foreign companies, focusing on whether they pose potential security threats to the country and its consumers and opening up a new front in an already tense relationship with Washington over digital security. (nyti.ms/1TFHHsF)

- Lending Club, which serves as an online matchmaker between small-business borrowers and individual and institutional lenders, said it had received a subpoena from the Justice Department. (nyti.ms/1TFHEgn)

- Twitter Inc announced that Debra Lee, chairman and chief executive of BET Networks, was joining its board. As part of the announcement, Twitter also said a board member, Marjorie Scardino, would become the company's lead independent director. (nyti.ms/1TFIBp1) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)