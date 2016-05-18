May 18 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The International Monetary Fund is increasing demands for
Greek debt relief, setting up another potential standoff with
creditors over the country's bailout, and threatening to create
more political and economic uncertainty at an already tumultuous
time for Europe. (nyti.ms/1TXiauH)
- Alphabet Inc owned Google will introduce its
much-anticipated entry into the voice-activated home device
market on Wednesday. Named Google Home, the device is a virtual
agent that answers simple questions and carries out basic tasks.
(nyti.ms/1TXiqd8)
- Rapidly changing winds brought Alberta's huge wildfire to
the perimeter of two of the oldest and largest of Canada's oil
sands complexes on Tuesday, posing a new threat to an industry
that just a day earlier had been preparing to resume full-scale
operations. (nyti.ms/1TXiVnL)
- Japan's economy expanded at the fastest pace in a year
during the first quarter on stronger private consumption and
exports, complicating Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's decision on
whether or not to delay a planned sales tax increase next year.
(nyti.ms/1TXkPVs)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)