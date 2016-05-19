May 19 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Monsanto Co said it had received a takeover bid
from Bayer AG, potentially signaling another huge
merger in the business of crop seeds and pesticides. (nyti.ms/1U0URjU)
- The Federal Reserve sent a sharp, simple message to
financial markets that it is thinking seriously about raising
its benchmark interest rate at its next meeting, in June. (nyti.ms/1U0VdqK)
- Tesla Motors Inc said it would offer about $2
billion in stock, mainly to help it ramp up production of its
new Model 3 electric car over the next two years. (nyti.ms/1U0WaiJ)
- Ailing media mogul Sumner Redstone will no longer draw a
salary from Viacom Inc, one of the big media companies
he controls. Eliminating his pay is a gesture toward
acknowledging that he is no longer involved in operations and
deserving pay as a company executive. (nyti.ms/1U0Wm1o)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)