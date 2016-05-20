May 20 The following are the top stories on the
- General Mills Inc is quietly establishing itself
in venture capital, investing in some of new food companies.
Its latest investment is $18 million in Kite Hill. (nyti.ms/27Gesjp)
- Oracle Corp said Alphabet Inc's Google
uses copyrighted material in 11,000 of its 13 million lines of
software code in Android, and wants $9 billion from Google.
Google says it made fair use of that code and owes nothing. (nyti.ms/22hNQkZ)
- Wal Mart Stores Inc said its quarterly revenue
rose 0.9 percent, which exceeded forecasts and signaled that its
strategies to combat a tough retail environment were working. (nyti.ms/22hNZVt)
