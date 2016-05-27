BRIEF-TripAdvisor announces new, streamlined experience for its native iOS app
* updated "things to do", "restaurants" categories, to now adapt to user preferences, make customized recommendations based on machine learning
May 27 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- In new court documents filed Wednesday, directors of National Amusements added Sumner Redstone's two great-grandchildren as so-called nominal defendants to their suit challenging his mental capacity. They also added Phyllis Redstone, 91, as a nominal defendant. She was the first wife of Redstone, the ailing media mogul. (nyti.ms/1secPcB)
- Snapchat, the disappearing message service with big media ambitions, has finished raising $1.8 billion, according to a Wednesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (nyti.ms/1OQEMvE)
- Security researchers have tied the recent spate of digital breaches on Asian banks to North Korea, in what they say appears to be the first known case of a nation using digital attacks for financial gain. (nyti.ms/1WYX8mD)
- McDonald Corp's French headquarters have been raided by financial investigators, the latest salvo a campaign by President François Hollande's government to make multinational corporations pay more in taxes. (nyti.ms/1NReGh7)
- Philips, the Dutch electronics giant, said on Thursday that the initial public offering of its lighting unit valued the business at 3 billion euros, or about $3.3 billion, based on market capitalization. (nyti.ms/1OQEZyQ) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
* updated "things to do", "restaurants" categories, to now adapt to user preferences, make customized recommendations based on machine learning
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, May 23 Countries from the United States to Japan and Singapore are considering tightening security ahead of major theatre and sports events following a suicide bomb attack in Britain that killed at least 22 people.