Aug 3 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Keryn Redstone, claiming that she has been disinherited
out of $6 million and potentially $1 billion more, the
granddaughter of the mogul Sumner Redstone has joined the
lawsuit challenging his mental competence, asserting that he has
been unduly influenced by his daughter. nyti.ms/2aHuHq6
- Instagram introduced Instagram Stories, which lets people
share photos and videos that have a life span of no more than 24
hours with friends who follow them. The service bears a striking
resemblance - some might say it is a carbon copy - to Snapchat
Stories, a photo- and video-sharing format where the stories
also disappear after no more than 24 hours. nyti.ms/2aHv97K
- Calvin Klein named its first chief creative officer Raf
Simons, formerly of Christian Dior, as the fashion industry's
extraordinary game of musical chairs at the top of major houses
continues this season. He will take responsibility for all
Calvin Klein lines, including runway, underwear and home goods.
nyti.ms/2aHvzLi
- Sony has received approval from the European
Commission to complete its $750 million purchase of the half of
the Sony/ATV Music Publishing catalog owned by the Michael
Jackson estate. The merger would give Sony full control of the
songwriting rights to more than two million songs - including
works by Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and the catalog's jewel, about
250 Beatles songs - more than 20 years after the company formed
a joint venture with Jackson. nyti.ms/2aHvdEo
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)