CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises broadly as banks, resources lead rally
TORONTO, May 19 Canada's main stock index rallied on Friday ahead of the Victoria Day holiday long weekend, propelled in part by gains in banking stocks and oil and gas companies.
Aug 12 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Arania Huffington's abrupt announcement on Thursday that she is stepping down as editor in chief of The Huffington Post and leaving the company to focus on her new venture, a health and wellness start-up called Thrive Global, leaves the publication in an unfamiliar position. nyti.ms/2b2FGKJ
- Macy's Inc, the country's largest department store, said on Thursday that it would close 100 stores, saying they were more valuable as real estate properties. nyti.ms/2b2FlaW
- A judge on Thursday rejected Citigroup Inc's bid for a preliminary injunction to stop AT&T Inc from using the phrase "AT&T thanks" on a customer loyalty program, which the bank called too similar to its trademarked "thankyou". nyti.ms/2b2F7AJ
- Bill Miller, the veteran stock picker whose market-beating wisdom defined an earlier era of mutual fund dominance, split ways on Thursday with Legg Mason Inc, his professional home for 35 years. nyti.ms/2b2FGdM
- More leading universities - Duke, Johns Hopkins, the University of Pennsylvania and Vanderbilt - have been sued on claims that their retirement plans charged employees excessive fees, following a series of similar suits filed earlier this week. nyti.ms/2b2FN93 (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)
* Global sentiment improves, triggers fx and stocks rebound * Czech central banker reiterates gradual rate hikes are possible * Hungarian mortgage scheme less painful to banks than expected * OTP, FHB banks rise boosts Budapest stock index to record high (Adds Polish economic data) By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, May 19 Central European currencies and stocks rebounded on Friday, with Budapest's stock index hitting a record high as risk appeti