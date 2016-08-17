Aug 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Gawker Media was sold to Univision at auction on Tuesday. Univision bid $135 million to beat out digital media publisher Ziff Davis. nyti.ms/2bxbEi9

- Ford Motor's Chief Executive Mark Fields said the company planned to mass produce driverless cars and have them in commercial operation in a ride-hailing service by 2021. nyti.ms/2bxaOSD

- The Obama administration on Tuesday issued aggressive new emissions standards for heavy-duty trucks. The rules are expected to achieve better fuel efficiency and a bigger cut in pollution than the version that was first proposed last year. nyti.ms/2bxbVS2

- African officials say the arrest of a Gabonese man on bribery charges may help pull back the curtain on a long-running foreign corruption scandal. United States authorities on Tuesday arrested Samuel Mebiame, a consultant who worked for a joint venture involving Och-Ziff Capital Management Group. nyti.ms/2bxcbk9

