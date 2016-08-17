Argentine stock market falls 4.2 pct on back of Brazil losses
BUENOS AIRES, May 18 Argentina's main Merval stock index fell 4.2 percent on Thursday, pressured lowered by steep share losses in neighboring Brazil, local market sources said.
Aug 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Gawker Media was sold to Univision at auction on Tuesday. Univision bid $135 million to beat out digital media publisher Ziff Davis. nyti.ms/2bxbEi9
- Ford Motor's Chief Executive Mark Fields said the company planned to mass produce driverless cars and have them in commercial operation in a ride-hailing service by 2021. nyti.ms/2bxaOSD
- The Obama administration on Tuesday issued aggressive new emissions standards for heavy-duty trucks. The rules are expected to achieve better fuel efficiency and a bigger cut in pollution than the version that was first proposed last year. nyti.ms/2bxbVS2
- African officials say the arrest of a Gabonese man on bribery charges may help pull back the curtain on a long-running foreign corruption scandal. United States authorities on Tuesday arrested Samuel Mebiame, a consultant who worked for a joint venture involving Och-Ziff Capital Management Group. nyti.ms/2bxcbk9
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)
BUENOS AIRES, May 18 Argentina's main Merval stock index fell 4.2 percent on Thursday, pressured lowered by steep share losses in neighboring Brazil, local market sources said.
DUBAI, May 18 Stock markets in the Middle East most exposed to foreign fund flows followed global shares lower on Thursday, while the Saudi Arabian index, dominated by local investors, outperformed the region for the day and the week.