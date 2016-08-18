Aug 18 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Hillary Clinton leaned into her plans to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans on Wednesday, denouncing Donald Trump's tax proposals as a boondoggle for billionaires. nyti.ms/2bkdfpX

- Pinterest has started selling video advertising. Video ads from brands like Kate Spade and bareMinerals will start appearing in the virtual scrapbook-like Pinterest feed on Wednesday and into the coming weeks. nyti.ms/2bkdsZX

- Facing high-profile withdrawals from online insurance exchanges and surging premiums, the Obama administration is preparing a major push to enroll new participants into public marketplaces under the Affordable Care Act. nyti.ms/2bkdRMg

(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)