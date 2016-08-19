Aug 19 The following are the top stories on the
- German auto supplier Robert Bosch GmbH played a key role
in developing the software that let Volkswagen AG
cheat on clean air rules, according to new allegations filed in
a San Francisco court on behalf of car owners. nyti.ms/2b5DqjB
- A truce has been reached in the vicious corporate battle
that pitted Sumner Redstone, who controls Viacom Inc
and CBS Corp, and his daughter, Shari Redstone, against
his longtime confidants and directors at Viacom, according to
two people briefed on the agreement. nyti.ms/2b5DlMC
- Gawker Media, under financial pressure from a $140 million
legal judgment in an invasion-of-privacy lawsuit brought by Hulk
Hogan, the former professional wrestler, will shut down next
week. nyti.ms/2b5DdfZ
