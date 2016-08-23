Aug 23 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Pfizer Inc said it would buy U.S. cancer drug
company Medivation Inc in a deal valued at about $14
billion. nyti.ms/2bK5xWO
- The fallout from Ryan Lochte's story about being robbed at
gunpoint in Rio continued Monday when four companies said they
would end business partnerships with Lochte, an American swimmer
and 12-time Olympic medalist. nyti.ms/2bK5r1y
- A lawyer for Melania Trump said Monday that he had
informed several news organizations, including The Daily Mail,
that they could face legal action for publishing articles that
she contended were defamatory. nyti.ms/2bK5nPe
- Andrea Tantaros, a former Fox News host, charged in a
lawsuit filed Monday that top executives at the network,
including the man who replaced Roger Ailes, punished her for
complaining about sexual harassment by Ailes. nyti.ms/2bK5LgG
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)