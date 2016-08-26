Aug 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Obama on Thursday nominated Jim Yong Kim for a second five-year term as president of the World Bank despite persistent complaints among employees about his leadership at a time when the mission of the global development institution is in question. nyti.ms/2bRIt8H

- Responding to a growing furor from consumers and politicians, the pharmaceutical company Mylan said it would lower the out-of-pocket costs to some patients who need EpiPens, which are used to treat life-threatening allergy attacks. nyti.ms/2bRHSE5

- Uber recorded losses of roughly $1.2 billion in the first half of 2016, according to a person briefed on the company's financial data, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. nyti.ms/2bRIgT8

- Apple Inc released a patched version of its mobile software to fix a dangerous security hole in iPhones and iPads after researchers discovered that a prominent United Arab Emirates dissident's phone had been targeted with a previously unknown method of hacking. Users can get the patch through a normal software update. nyti.ms/2bRIbPi (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)