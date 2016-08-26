Aug 26 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- U.S. President Obama on Thursday nominated Jim Yong Kim
for a second five-year term as president of the World Bank
despite persistent complaints among employees about his
leadership at a time when the mission of the global development
institution is in question. nyti.ms/2bRIt8H
- Responding to a growing furor from consumers and
politicians, the pharmaceutical company Mylan said it
would lower the out-of-pocket costs to some patients who need
EpiPens, which are used to treat life-threatening allergy
attacks. nyti.ms/2bRHSE5
- Uber recorded losses of roughly $1.2 billion in
the first half of 2016, according to a person briefed on the
company's financial data, who spoke on the condition of
anonymity. nyti.ms/2bRIgT8
- Apple Inc released a patched version of its
mobile software to fix a dangerous security hole in iPhones and
iPads after researchers discovered that a prominent United Arab
Emirates dissident's phone had been targeted with a previously
unknown method of hacking. Users can get the patch through a
normal software update. nyti.ms/2bRIbPi
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)