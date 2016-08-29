Aug 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A federal court ruling may halt the spread of municipal high-speed internet providers, which often serve households and businesses where commercial cable and telecom firms have been unwilling to go. nyti.ms/2bL0kgI

- Charles Osgood, whose distinct voice and dapper broadcasting style has made the CBS show "Sunday Morning" a weekly ritual for many viewers, will be leaving at the end of September after 22 years as the program's anchor. nyti.ms/2btxMLd

- The Obama administration's decision to bar ITT Educational Services was the latest step in the federal government's crackdown on for-profit schools that have vacuumed up billions of dollars in government grants and loans but failed to deliver on promised training and jobs. nyti.ms/2c0kLat

- Foreign entrepreneurs building new companies in the United States could soon gain a new immigration option that would grant them temporary entry for up to five years, under a rule proposed on Friday by the Department of Homeland Security. The proposal, which does not require congressional approval, would allow immigration officials to admit entrepreneurs case by case. nyti.ms/2bnOjjF

