Aug 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The European Union's competition authorities are set to announce a tax ruling against Apple Inc's tax dealings with the Irish government on Tuesday. The decision is set to further aggravate tensions between American officials and their European counterparts. nyti.ms/2by7hke

- Zhongwang USA, backed by Chinese aluminum magnate Liu Zhongtian, said it would buy U.S. aluminum company Aleris in a bet by the billionaire that the nascent U.S. automotive aluminum sector will be the industry's next big growth market. nyti.ms/2by8Dvt

- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued emergency authorization for a Zika diagnostics test from Swiss drugmaker Roche, skirting normal approval channels as the regulator moves to fight the disease's spread. nyti.ms/2by82tz

- Mylan said on Monday that it would be introducing a generic EpiPen which would be identical to the existing product, however, it will have a wholesale list price of $300 for a pack of two. nyti.ms/2byabpi

(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)