- Singapore's Health Ministry said on Tuesday that it had
confirmed 82 Zika cases, up from 56 the previous day. At least
36 of the infected people were foreign workers at a construction
site in eastern Singapore. nyti.ms/2bAzH21
- The European Union on Tuesday ordered Ireland to collect
$14.5 billion in unpaid taxes from Apple, a record
penalty that worsened tensions with the United States over the
bloc's crackdown on sweetheart deals with global multinationals.
nyti.ms/2bAALmy
- Donald J. Trump will be making a trip to Mexico on
Wednesday to speak with President Enrique Peña Nieto, hours
before he gives what he according to him is a "major speech" on
immigration. nyti.ms/2bACDvq
- Alphabet Inc is launching a car-pooling program
operated through Google' navigation app called Waze. The pilot
program is restricted to employees of companies near Google's
headquarters in Mountain View, California. nyti.ms/2bAF817
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)