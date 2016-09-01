Sept 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- John Cryan, the chief executive of Deutsche Bank , urged for more consolidation in the banking industry in Germany and across Europe. He said the monetary policy was eating into profits of banks even though the ECB intervened after the financial crisis. nyti.ms/2bDwvTd

- Brazil's first female president, Dilma Rousseff, was impeached by the Senate on Wednesday and was effectively removed from her office for the remaining of her term. nyti.ms/2bDuSoG

- U.S president Barack Obama left for a trans-Pacific voyage on Wednesday, marking his 10th trip to Asia as president. He hopes to announce further progress with China on climate change. nyti.ms/2bDuK8J

- Donald J. Trump made an audacious attempt on Wednesday to remake his image on the issue of immigration, announcing his plan to deport 11 million undocumented people and arguing that a Trump administration and Mexico would secure the border together. nyti.ms/2bDtLpa

- Canada said it had applied to join China's version of the World Bank. The move came during a trip to China by the prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau. nyti.ms/2bDw4bO

- On Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May called cabinet ministers to a brainstorm about Brexit, promising to examine "the next steps" for Britain. nyti.ms/2bDx6V0 (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)